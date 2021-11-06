Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

