The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

NYSE:HHC traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.18. 206,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Howard Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.