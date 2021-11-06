K21 Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and $1.28 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00266017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,447,408 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.