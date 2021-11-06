The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.