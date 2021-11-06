$3.72 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce earnings per share of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.47. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TDG traded up $35.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $665.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,363. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $515.35 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.