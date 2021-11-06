Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 360,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $465.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 3.03.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Century Casinos by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.