Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 360,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $465.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 3.03.
In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
