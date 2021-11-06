Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,708. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Truist decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

