BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $170.30 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00003865 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $170.30 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.