AirSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.54 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

