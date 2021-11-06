Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $213,551.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $213,551.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

