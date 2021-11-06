Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,746. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphatec stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Alphatec worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

