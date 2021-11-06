Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,746. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.
In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
