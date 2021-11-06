$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. 1,110,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $50.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

