Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00078889 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

