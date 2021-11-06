ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 695,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ObsEva stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of ObsEva worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

