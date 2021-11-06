IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $9.76 on Friday, reaching $62.72. 529,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,294. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.