Time New Bank Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $2.49 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

