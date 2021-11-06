Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings per share of $3.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $484.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 187.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.