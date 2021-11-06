DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of DBRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 4,072,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,769,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

