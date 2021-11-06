Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.72. Baidu reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.21.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

