Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $67,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 955,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,014. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

