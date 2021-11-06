The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Shares of The York Water stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The York Water has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Get The York Water alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.