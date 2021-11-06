Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 872,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,146. Textainer Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textainer Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

