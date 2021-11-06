The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

