Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

NTDOY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 481,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie cut Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

