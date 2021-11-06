Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.
NTDOY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 481,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $82.55.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
