NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,886.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00960677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00276251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00241426 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030039 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

