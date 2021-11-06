Mask Network Price Tops $11.17 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00018346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $325.39 million and $71.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.