$7.22 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $7.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.42. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $28.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.89. 2,144,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,087. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

