Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after acquiring an additional 501,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 360,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

