Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.86). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

PBYI traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,300. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $163.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 100.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

