Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.17-$1.33 EPS.

GOOS stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 5,763,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

