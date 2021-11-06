Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.97. 175,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $528.75. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

