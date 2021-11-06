Veritaseum Market Cap Reaches $65.88 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.65 or 0.00050335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $65.88 million and $1,596.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

