Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $55.65 million and $428,220.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.