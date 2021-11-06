CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

This table compares CrowdGather and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.92 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -146.00

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CrowdGather and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of -3, meaning that its share price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc. is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms. The company was founded on April 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

