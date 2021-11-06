Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

SBUX stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

