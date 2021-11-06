Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.