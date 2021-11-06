Wagerr One Day Volume Reaches $449.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $449.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00543075 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,327,843 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

