Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $449.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00543075 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,327,843 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.