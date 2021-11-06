Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE SQ traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,211,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. Square has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.55. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.76.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

