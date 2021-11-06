Gameswap Trading Up 138.1% Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $316,731.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 138.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

