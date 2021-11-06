Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

