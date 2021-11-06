Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 1,540,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,721. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

