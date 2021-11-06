Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $3.14. Humana posted earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.10.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.