Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.84. 770,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,846. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.