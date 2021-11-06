Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.84. 770,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,846. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

