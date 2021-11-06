O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $638.08. The stock had a trading volume of 311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $615.03 and its 200-day moving average is $584.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

