Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Polaris reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $123.68. 532,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,538. Polaris has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

