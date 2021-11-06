The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.