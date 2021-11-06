Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,387.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,386.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

