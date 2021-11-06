$36.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $36.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.14 billion and the lowest is $35.18 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $139.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.00 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.33.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 22.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 72.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $422.06. 944,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

