$3.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

SBNY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.64. 382,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $327.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

